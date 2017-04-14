25°
Fire closes major rail line in Northern Rivers

Cathy Adams
14th Apr 2017 5:25 PM
XPT at Casino Railway station. Photo The Northern Star Archives
XPT at Casino Railway station. Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

THE train line from Sydney to Brisbane has been closed for the second time today as a grass fire burns close to tracks.

A spokesman for NSW Fire and Rescue said the grass fire, near Hammond Place, Casino, had ignited sleepers and the rail had to be closed to trains before fire fighters could enter the area to extinguish the blaze.

He said it was a general rule across the state when dealing with fires close to rail lines that they be closed.

It was the second time today fire crews had attended the scene.

The spokesman said it was not yet confirmed whether the fire was a re-ignition of the earlier fire or deliberately lit.

It was expected the track would be closed for 45 minutes.

Topics:  fire northern rivers emergency rail train

