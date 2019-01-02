Menu
Emergency services have been called to a structure fire at The Pocket.
Breaking

Fire causes major damage to shed at North Coast property

2nd Jan 2019 1:30 PM
A SHED has been significantly damaged by fire near Ocean Shores.

Crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue were called to the scene on Walkers Lane at The Pocket just after 12pm.

RFS Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said the 10x10 metre shed, which had timber floors, was well alight when firefighters arrived.

He said the crews remained on scene and were assisting Essential Energy.

"It was well involved," he said.

"(There is) major damage to the shed."

He said the nearby house was undamaged and the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical fault.

