STATE OF EMERGENCY: It will be 'horrible', premier warns

Fires on the hills of Mt Nardi and Tuntable Falls bear Nimbin.

RESIDENTS are being urged to stay vigilant of bushfires, as a seven-day state of emergency will start on Friday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued the state of emergency late Thursday afternoon in preparedness for intense weather conditions forecast for the weekend.

"Given the worsening conditions we know that area head of us on Saturday and given what our state has been through in the last few days, especially on NYE, we will be declaring a state of emergency from 9am tomorrow for seven days," she said.

"The reason we're doing it from tomorrow ahead of Saturday is to make sure Commissioner Fitzsimons and all of the emergency personnel, all of our agencies and all of the organisations know that from tomorrow they will be subject to forced evacuations, road closures, road openings and anything else we need to do as a state to keep our residents safe and to keep properties safe.

"We don't take these decisions lightly, but we also want to make sure we're taking every single precaution what will be a horrible day on Saturday."

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts extreme heatwaves to hit the Northern Rivers in the coming days.

Casino is expected to reach a top of 38 degrees on Sunday, while Kyogle will see 37 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lismore will only be slightly cooler with a top of 33 degrees and 34 degrees forecast for Saturday and Sunday respectively.

WARNING: RFS crews spent weeks trying to contain the Mt Nardi and Bora Ridge fires. Picture: Cudgen RFS

Down on the coast, Byron Bay will see a top of 29 degrees on Saturday and 30 degrees on Sunday, while Ballina can expect high of 31 degrees on Sunday.

As the region prepares for hotter conditions, The Channon's NSW RFS captain, John Hutchinson, said on social media people should be remaining alert for possible fires reigniting.

"Since the Mt Nardi fire 'ended' there's been a number of flare ups and smokers along control lines and in burnt ground," Mr Hutchinson said.

"So, the question is how to deal with them, what to do.

"In an emergency ring 000.

"A smoking log in burnt ground is not an emergency.

"It's more a watch and act and it's great that people have been so vigilant in spotting these smokers.

"The action required depends on how close it is to containment lines so if it's within say 100 meters it should be checked out and maybe isolated (cleared around) or if needs be extinguished by hose line.

"Water bombing logs on the ground is fairly ineffective. Most of the time they just need to burn out."

Reflecting on the devastation across the country as bushfires continue to burn, Mr Hutchinson said the sad truth is that people are most likely going to continue to see townships suffer.

"Each morning we wake up to yet more fire tragedy around the country, even New Year's Day was a sombre time with the deaths and losses down the south coast," he said.

"It's hard to comprehend how people can deal with all that loss, so sad."