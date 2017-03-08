Fire can't take the memories made in their home

GUTTED: Ben Clark and Jessica Gall stand in front of their destroyed home, with dog Heidi, after a house fire at West Coraki.

REMARKABLY Jessica Gall and Ben Clark consider themselves lucky after their home was gutted by fire last Thursday.

"We're lucky we weren't asleep in the house," Jessica said.

"At the end of the day, it is just stuff. It is the memories, the fire can't take that away."

When Jessica and her mother came home at 7.45pm and discovered the house burning on their 160-acre West Coraki property, Jessica's first thought was for the animals.

She rushed to a side door and grabbed their litter of 10-day old puppies and the border collie mother.

Jessica wanted to go further inside to find her Bengal cat, Cookie, who is still missing.

Her mother stopped her going back into the burning house.

A Rural Fire Service brigade from West Coraki arrived on the scene within 10 minutes, but the blaze had already engulfed the property.

Three more RFS brigades from Ellangowan, Casino East, and Woodburn joined the fight alongside the Coraki Fire and Rescue unit.

Firefighters were at the property until 10.30pm extinguishing the blaze which was still smoking three days later.

Jessica had to call her partner Ben Clark and tell him their timber home was completely destroyed.

Ben was at the Casino saleyards and as he rushed away he said, "the house is on fire," hardly believing what he was saying.

Until he got home and saw the rubble that was once his home.

The chickens, the dogs, a cat, the ducks and most importantly, the horses were all okay. Only Cookie was unaccounted for.

Jessica said she has heard stories of cats escaping house fires and returning months later.

"But she might have perished in the fire," she said.

The couple are staying with family and are at their property every day to look after the animals. Ben is president of the North Coast Working Dogs and Jessica trains endurance horses.

"We were just trying to get back on our feet and this happened," Jessica said.

"But we have a lot of family support."

DONATE AT: www.gofundme.com/jessica-gall-ben-clarks-fire-fund