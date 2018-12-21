Fire burns at Brisbane scrap metal yard

A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane’s bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze.

A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane’s bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze. Trevor Veale

A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane's bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze.

The fire on Anton Rd at Hemmant broke out at 7pm with high flames and black smoke at the property and 30 crews attending the scene throughout the night but eventually having it under control by 6am this morning.

There are still three crews at the property, which is still an active fire scene, with fire investigations units also attending.

"Management from the recycling firm were on site this morning and there are no concerns with air quality at the moment, which we thought may have been a problem," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

"The problem with scrap metal fires is that is usually starts at the base then as you uncover the layers you have to put more fires out as you go."