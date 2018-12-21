Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane’s bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze.
A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane’s bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze. Trevor Veale
Environment

Fire burns at Brisbane scrap metal yard

by Brayden Heslehurst
21st Dec 2018 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE has towered over a scrap metal yard on Brisbane's bayside overnight with crews battling until this morning to control the blaze.

The fire on Anton Rd at Hemmant broke out at 7pm with high flames and black smoke at the property and 30 crews attending the scene throughout the night but eventually having it under control by 6am this morning.

There are still three crews at the property, which is still an active fire scene, with fire investigations units also attending.

"Management from the recycling firm were on site this morning and there are no concerns with air quality at the moment, which we thought may have been a problem," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

"The problem with scrap metal fires is that is usually starts at the base then as you uncover the layers you have to put more fires out as you go."

burns editors picks fire hemmant scrap metal yarn

Top Stories

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    News THREE vehicles have collided and a woman has been treated by paramedics before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:10 PM
    'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    premium_icon 'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    Crime The 32-year-old told the court his actions were "stupid”

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Woman smashes windows at police station

    premium_icon Woman smashes windows at police station

    News Two people arrested over separate incidents

    • 21st Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    News Husband and father-of-two still critical after skateboard accident

    Local Partners