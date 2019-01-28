Menu
Fires west of Casino along the range, as seen from Hotham St, Casino.
Fires west of Casino along the range, as seen from Hotham St, Casino. Dee Hartin Photography
Fire burns through 1000ha as crews expand containment lines

Liana Turner
28th Jan 2019 5:05 PM
FIRE crews will continue to broaden containment lines at a large fire overnight.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Superintendent Boyd Townsend said the fire, at Mount Belmore, had burnt through about 1000 hectares.

He said some 65 firefighters from the RFS, National Parks and Forestry were there today.

"There were crews backburning all night," he said.

"Things are going, slowly, to plan."

Crews have been at the fire, on Mount Belmore Rd at Busbys Flat, since midway through last week after lightning tore through the regino.

