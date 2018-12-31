Menu
Eight fire teams attended the Belmunda property to help battle blaze after home ignited.
Fire rips through home north of Mackay

Ashley Pillhofer
31st Dec 2018 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:43 PM
EMERGENCY services have reported that a home in a small community north of Mackay was gutted by fire overnight.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said they were alerted to a blaze at a Belmunda home at 9pm on Sunday.

She said the home caught fire and was "well alight" when fire crews arrived to help battle the blaze.

At this stage it is unclear what caused the fire, although a police investigation was underway.

The Daily Mercury attempted to contact the home-owner, but were unsuccessful.

It is unclear if the home was inhabited at the time of the fire and if it was, if any people were inside when the fire ignited.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a crew attended the incident but did not treat anyone.

Seven urban fire crews and one rural fire crew attended the fire shortly after receiving the initial call.

The QFES spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished by 10.55 and most firefighters left the scene.

One crew remained overnight in case the fire flared up.

