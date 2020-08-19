Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Smoke from the Duranbah fire, visible from the coast.
Smoke from the Duranbah fire, visible from the coast. IJsbrand Smid
Breaking

Fire burning out of control near Pacific Hwy

Cathy Adams
by
19th Aug 2020 10:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIREIGHTERS are working to control a blaze burning near the Pacific Hwy at Duranbah.

A Rural Fire Service spokeswoman said four crews are currently on scene assessing the extent of the fire burning in grassland north of Clothiers Ck Rd, east of the M1.

A fire is burning on the eastern side of the Pacific Hwy near Duranbah.
A fire is burning on the eastern side of the Pacific Hwy near Duranbah. Cathy Adams

She said crews are tying to establish containment lines around the fire, but it is not yet under control.

Four crews are on scene, with more responding, and include members from Tweed Coast Cudgen and Murwillumbah brigades.

Smoke from the Duranbah fire, visible from the coast.
Smoke from the Duranbah fire, visible from the coast. IJsbrand Smid

There are properties in the vicinity of the fire that are not under threat at this moment, but residents are asked to monitor the situation closely.

The RFS spokeswoman said given the fire is burning in grassland, the situation can change quite quickly and the fire is not yet controlled.

People are asked to avoid the area, and people living nearby are urged to remain vigilant.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        Premium Content Will a supermarket ever get built at Ballina Heights?

        News PLANS for a Woolworths were abandoned, but now the council is in early discussions with landowners.

        PHOTOS: Gorgeous $4.1M Northern Rivers property sold

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Gorgeous $4.1M Northern Rivers property sold

        News IT DIDN’T take long for this impressive property to be snapped up. Take a look at...

        Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        Premium Content Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

        News THE stunning 29-year-old thought “what’s the worst that could happen?” when...