A bushfire is burning near Wardell.
News

Fire burning near Wardell is out of control, RFS warns

Jackie Munro
by
18th Oct 2019 2:00 PM

THERE are currently a number of fires burning across the Northern Rivers region this afternoon.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said there are currently a number of fires still burning across the region, including two fires which are creating a significant amount of smoke.

NSW RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd said there are two fires which are producing large smoke columns, with one at Benauds Road at Bora Ridge and another burning at Wardell Road near Wardell.

Insp Shepherd said the Wardell fire, burning west of the Wardell township, is currently out of control.

He said the fire is set to cross Wardell Road during the afternoon, with Wardell Road closed by police.

Insp Shepherd said the Bora Ridge fire, which is burning near the Busbys Flat Road fire, is also out of control and is burning in a westerly direction into the Bungawalbyn National Park.

The Benauds Rd bushfire Bora Ridge. The fire is burning in a westerly direction between Myall Creek Road and the Coraki-Ellangowan Road in the Bungawalbin State Conservation Area.
The Benauds Rd bushfire Bora Ridge. The fire is burning in a westerly direction between Myall Creek Road and the Coraki-Ellangowan Road in the Bungawalbin State Conservation Area. NSW RFS

"It's not currently threatening any property, but it's putting up quite a large column of smoke," he said.

Other fires currently burning across the Northern Rivers include:

  • Busbys Flat Road, Busbys Flat: 49,997 hectares, being controlled
  • Kildare Road, Tenterfield: 554 hectares, under control
  • Long Gully Road, Drake: 74,111 hectares, under control
  • Ainsworth Road, Hogarth Range: under control
  • Edenville Road, Edenville: under control
  • Duck Creek Road, Duck Creek: out of control
