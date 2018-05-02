Fire breaks out at sugar mill's power station

Firefighters were called to a blaze at the Broadwater sugar mill's power station.

UPDATE 1.55pm: THE fire in the turbine room of Sunshine Sugar's Broadwater mill has been extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said while they were unsure what started the fire, crews removed some burning insulation from the turbine room.

"While we are not sure how the lagging (insulation) caught fire, we have removed the hazard from the turbine room and it has been extinguished," he said.

Insp Ainsworth said 10 firefighters from the RFS and Fire & Rescue NSW attended the incident.

"The operators of the power station turbine altered us," he said.

"We regularly train with the company and Fire & Rescue on these kinds of incidents so all those drill paid off and we were able to extinguish it quickly."

Original story: FIREFIGHTERS from the Rural Fire Service and Fire & Rescue NSW are working together to fight a small fire in the turbine area at power station at Broadwater.

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said three crews were at the incident.

"We have three units there - Wardell and Woodburn and Evans Head Fire & Rescue," he said.

"We are working with the company to extinguish the fire."

Insp Ainsworth said the turbine was part of Cape Byron Energy for Sunshine Sugar.

More to come.