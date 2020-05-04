PHOTOS: Fire at North Coast footy club

The Cudgen Leagues Club is on fire.

UPDATE 5.30PM:

A SPOKESMAN for the Cudgen Hornets Rugby League Club, who are based at Cudgen Leagues Club, described the mood from onlookers as "dumbfounded".

A fire broke out at the popular club about 3.30pm today.

The spokesman said while the building could be replaced, memorabilia could not be.

The inside of the clubhouse contained decades worth of history and photographs.

The spokesman said the extent of the damage was still unknown.

Firefighters are still at the scene.

UPDATE, 5.15pm:

THE Cudgen Leagues Club is on fire and crews have been battling to contain the blaze since 3.30pm.

Six NSW Fire & Rescue engines are on scene and two from QLD are on the way to assist.

The clubhouse is heavily involved in fire.

The NSW Fire & Rescue spokesman said the fire is in a "growing" stage and there is potential for walls to collapse.

There are no known people inside the building and no reported injuries.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a raging fire at the Cudgen Leagues Club at Kingscliff.

Tweed Heads firefighters are currently on scene at the major structure fire at the Cudgen Leagues Club, with Fire & Rescue crews also from Kingscliff, Banora Point and Brunswick Heads.

They were called to the club around 3.30pm when Fire and Rescue NSW received numerous Triple Zero calls to a fire at the property.

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES Bilinga Fire Station have moved up to standby at 468 Tweed Heads Fire Station to respond to other emergency calls in the area," the Tweed Heads crew posted on its Facebook page.

"Firefighting operations are continuing and ongoing, please avoid the area if possible."

More to come.