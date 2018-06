Fire crews are responding to the second grass fire on the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

FIRE crews are at the scene of another grass fire on the Northern Rivers.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Inspector Boyd Townsend said firefighters were at the scene of a grass fire in Woodenbong.

Insp Townsend said the blaze was on the edge of the township and was posing no threat to property.

RFS crews were earlier this afternoon called to assist Fire and Rescue crews with large grass fire at Coraki, which has since been extinguished.