A fire broke out at Lismore Base Hospital at the weekend. Marc Stapelberg
Fire breaks out in box of batteries at hospital

Liana Turner
by
28th Oct 2019 2:07 PM
PART of Lismore Base Hospital was ventilated when a fire broke out in a box of batteries yesterday.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said firefighters were called to level 9 of the hospital at 5.30pm, sparked by an automatic fire alarm.

She said a small fire, which began in a cardboard box in which batteries were stored, broke out but was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

"There was a smoke-logged area,” she said.

"(Fire crews) just helped to ventilate the area.”

The Northern NSW Local Health District has been approached for comment.

It's understood no people were hurt and there was no damage to the building.

Lismore Northern Star

