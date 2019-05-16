Fire breaks out at old railway yard

Emergency crews attending a fire at the old railway yards on Bent St, Casino.

Emergency crews attending a fire at the old railway yards on Bent St, Casino. Susanna Freymark

EMERGENCY crews have managed to control two fires at the old railway yard in Casino this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they'd received a call just before 10am after an old derelict building was found alight at the old railway yard on Bent St, Casino.

"We arrived on scene and RFS are assisting as well,” she said.

"Two buildings were alight, one derelict building was totally alight and there was also a small fire in an adjoining larger building.”

Both fires were extinguished about 10.30am.

Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews and one RFS crew are still on scene.

More to come.