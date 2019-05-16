Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews attending a fire at the old railway yards on Bent St, Casino.
Emergency crews attending a fire at the old railway yards on Bent St, Casino. Susanna Freymark
Breaking

Fire breaks out at old railway yard

Aisling Brennan
by
16th May 2019 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews have managed to control two fires at the old railway yard in Casino this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they'd received a call just before 10am after an old derelict building was found alight at the old railway yard on Bent St, Casino.

Emergency crews attending a fire at the old railway yards on Bent St, Casino.
Emergency crews attending a fire at the old railway yards on Bent St, Casino. Susanna Freymark

"We arrived on scene and RFS are assisting as well,” she said.

"Two buildings were alight, one derelict building was totally alight and there was also a small fire in an adjoining larger building.”

Both fires were extinguished about 10.30am.

Two Fire and Rescue NSW crews and one RFS crew are still on scene.

More to come.

casino fire fire and rescue nsw rural fire and rescue service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Vindictive council cost me $170,000': Landowner

    premium_icon 'Vindictive council cost me $170,000': Landowner

    News THE Lismore Heights landowner, whose property has been affected by a toxic landslip, says the council has "treat me like an idiot”.

    Funny, respected rugby 'legend' lovingly remembered

    Funny, respected rugby 'legend' lovingly remembered

    News Paul De Fina "attracted people around him like moths to a globe”

    Lismore MP will 'go to the top' to save historic bridge

    premium_icon Lismore MP will 'go to the top' to save historic bridge

    News Its removal is "clearly not what the community desired”

    Penalty rates 'helping mum and dad small businesses stay open'

    Penalty rates 'helping mum and dad small businesses stay...

    Politics Union secretary challenges Page MP to meet with workers