Oil fire at industrial estate could burn for hours

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate.

Marc Stapelberg

Update 4.48pm: FIREFIGHTING crews are now in defensive mode attempting to protect the two silos next to the burning building.

Oil fire at industrial estate: FIREFIGHTING crews are now in defensive mode attempting to protect the two silos next to the burning building.

A spokeswoman from Fire & Rescue NSW said the oil in the factory was being allowed to burn out, while fire fighters worked hard to contain the water and oil within its premises.

An excavator is also on scene to start pulling the building apart to allow firefighters to extinguish, when it is safer to do so.

There are now 11 crews on site, including Hazmat teams from Goonellabah, Tweed Heads and Grafton.

The spokeswoman said at this stage there is nothing to suggest that crews and police are treating the fire as suspicious.

Two firefighters have been treated for heat exhaustion, with one being transported to Lismore Base Hospital at 2pm today.

Update 2.00pm: TEN firefighting crews and a speciality hazardous material unit are working together to control the blaze at the macadamia oil factory.

Duty commander Northern Rivers Fire and Rescue Gavin Muller said upon arrival earlier today, crews worked quickly to stop the spreading of the fire to two adjoining silos on one side of the shed.

However, crews are now facing some difficulty with low water pressures and teams are currently working hard to relay water to extinguish the fire.

"We have moves in place to stop any environmental damage and we are also monitoring the smoke plume for the surrounding houses," Commander Muller said.

At this stage Commander Muller believes it will take them up to 6 hours to extinguish the fire

"Within the building we do have some significant hazards," he said.

"We do have some LPG cylinders, we do have some Acetylene cylinders, so we have to be very mindful of the firefighters safety and welfare and the community with this type of fire."

Earlier on, a firefighter was seen by paramedics and treated for heat exposure.

"It's just precautionary at this stage, all the firefighters will be assessed by ambulance crews just to ensure they are fit and healthy to keep conducting their firefighting duties," Commander Muller said.

Crews are being regularly rotated out to ensure their wellbeing.

"The crews have done a fantastic job in the high heat and humidity."

There is still no insight to what the cause or origin could be.

"It is currently under investigation and once we have extinguished the fire those investigations will be undertaken."

Greg Hodgson

Update 1.28pm: POLICE say it could be a number of hours before the fire that broke out on Hugh Street is contained.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said at this stage the Lismore fire brigade is still attempting to contain the fire.

"There is a large amount of macadamia oil inside which is burning and will be burning for several hours," Insp Bruce said.

"Luckily it is an isolated building and it doesn't look like it is spreading and no one was in the premises at the time of the fire."

At the moment the street is closed off and will be for awhile.

Insp Bruce said Police will be conducting a joint investigation with the fire brigade once the fire is out.

"Once the fire finishes we will get in our forensic experts to have a look and conduct a joint investigation with the fire brigade," she said

"We will have to wait until at lease the scene is cold so probably nothing will happen until tomorrow."

Darren Burton, manager of Macadamia Oils, speaks about the fire at the Alstonville Industrial Estate.

Update 12.24pm: THE manager of Macadamia Oils of Australia, Darren Burton, said fortunately no one was in the building at the time the fire broke out as they were operating out of their Ballina premises at the time.

He said he was devastated by the fire, but was grateful no one was in the building.

He said they received calls from neighbours to tell them the alarms were going off and the fire brigade had been called.

The manager said his early thoughts were it may have been electrical as they weren't working at the premises at the time.

The fire was at the rear of the building which was a storage area containing oil.

He said given the volatility of the oil it would be hard to combat, but they were doing the best they could.

Update 12.04pm: A LARGE shed is on fire at the Alstonville industrial estate, with a heavy load of macadamia oil alight.

The fire is at Macadamia Australia at Hugh Street in the Alstonville Industrial Estate. It is believed the building has partially collapsed.

NSW Fire Communications said fire is active in three sectors of the building - in two silos measuring 2 x 4 metres, and is expanding.

A firefighter has been attended to by ambulance officers, suffering from heat exposure.

Police, ambulance, Hazmat, crews from Lismore, Alstonville, Goonellabah, and Ballina are at the scene, with crew from NSW Fire and Rescue Bangalow and a tanker from Casino on its way. Crews from RFS are also on scene.

Exclusion zones are in place around the fire.

Rebecca Lollback

Original 12.00pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a structure fire at Hugh Street, Alstonville Industrial Estate.

NSW Fire and Rescue and Hazmat are on their way.