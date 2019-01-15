Menu
FIRE BAN: Hot, dry conditions set to intensify

15th Jan 2019 7:13 AM

ALL fire permits in the Far North Coast region have been suspended as teh region prepares for the hot and dry conditions to intensify.

The NSW Rural Fire Service's Far North Coast team said the current conditions were expected to be ongoing.

All fire permits for the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed local government areas were suspended as of 3.30pm yesterday.

"This means there is a prohibition on the lighting of general hazard reduction burns during this period," the RFS warned.

"Essential primary production hazard reduction burns will be considered on a case by case basis."

For further information, contact the Far North Coast Fire Control Centre on (02) 6671 5500, during business hours Monday to Friday.

Lismore Northern Star

