NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville crews at the scene of a business fire in Main St.

CREWS from Fire & Rescue NSW's Alstonville brigade rushed to the scene of a fire in the village's main street early this morning.

On arrival the crew found a shop in the business district was alight.

Thanks to their quick actions, firefighters at the scene were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjoining businesses.

At this stage it is not known how much damage was caused.

More to come.