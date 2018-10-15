Firearms, drugs, sick animals seized on Valley property

MARIJUANA, cocaine, ammunition, fireworks and more were seized on a property at Lanitza owned by a life-member of the Gladiators outlaw motorcycle gang.

The life-member was charged after Raptor North located the prohibited drugs and weapons, and the RSPCA seized animals from a property near Grafton.

About 5pm on Sunday, September 30, officers from the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor North and Coffs/Clarence Police District attended a rural property at Lanitza for the purpose of a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) search.

While attempting to locate the subject of the FPO - a 36-year-old man - officers located a small cannabis crop growing on the property.

They also located a .303 rifle in long grass a short distance from the main homestead. It has been seized for forensic and ballistic examination.

Further, Raptor North located a number of animals that appeared to be malnourished, had limited access to clean water, and some were locked in small cages or confined to small spaces. They also located deceased animals on the property.

A crime scene was established and following an extensive search, officers seized ten cannabis plants, cannabis, cocaine, various calibres of ammunition, a firearm scope, fireworks, and a sling shot.

Police also contacted RSPCA NSW, who attended, seized the animals and commenced an investigation.

Following extensive attempts to locate the man, he was arrested at Grafton Police Station just before 10am today.

He was charged with fail to provide reasonable care to animal, fail to provide water to animal, four counts of contravene firearms prohibition order, three counts of possess ammunition without authority, contravene weapons prohibition order, cultivate prohibited plant, possess prohibited plant, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

The man, who is a life-member of Gladiators OMCG, was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday 19 November 2018.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information, including relevant photos and videos, that may assist Strike Force Raptor can report it directly to investigators via the Strike Force Raptor online reporting page or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.