FIRE AND ICE: Landscape of contrasts over weekend

Five-year-old Myles Cook of Ebor makes the most of the snow the village received overnight.

WHILE bushfires tear throughout parts of the Clarence Valley up on the nearby Tablelands thick blankets of snow cover its landscape over the weekend due to a rare combination of conditions.

Snow was predicated for areas located more than 1000 metres above sea level and the Tablelands didn't disappoint with some of the New England Highway being closed due to amount of snow and ice on roads.

But if you were considering a drive up there for a look you will have to be quick. Most of the snow in Ebor had melted by mid-morning a resident has confirmed.

The Ebor Public School grounds blanketed in snow early Monday morning.

Other areas like Guyra and Ben Lomond still have some lingering white stuff but it will melt today according to Higgins Storm Chasing site when drier warmer air moves across the region.

The Tablelands also received a dumping of snow in June a similar blast of Antarctic conditions.

Outskirts of Ebor Village (alt. 1350m) on Monday morning. Residents and travellers were greeted by a winter wonderland up on the Tablelands over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports the trough of low pressure associated with a complex low pressure system over the southeastern Tasman Sea was brushing the coast, while a high pressure system over the Bight is slowly drifting east. They said settled weather conditions are expected for the next few days as the high pressure system moves across the state during the midweek.

Motorists are advised to take extra caution while driving with widespread snow and ice still present on the state's roads. For updates visit livetraffic.com