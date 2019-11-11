FIRE ALERT LEVELS: What they mean

NSW RFS ALERT LEVELS: If there is a fire in your area, you will find its alert level on the NSW RFS website, on the radio and in the Fires Near Me app. The three alert levels include Advice, Watch and Act and Emergency Warning.

NSW RFS ALERT LEVELS: If there is a fire in your area, you will find its alert level on the NSW RFS website, on the radio and in the Fires Near Me app. The three alert levels include Advice, Watch and Act and Emergency Warning. NSW Rural Fire Service

AS FIREFIGHTERS continue to battle blazes across the state, the NSW Rural Fire Service is encouraging residents to stay up to date with information from their website and the Fires Near Me app.

NSW RFS spokesman Greg Allen said while many residents had raised concerns over the lack of updated information, he said the Fires Near Me website and app contains the most up-to-date information people need to know.

"People look at the information on the app and think because it hasn't changed it means it hasn't updated just because it is the same as it was earlier in the day,” he said.

"However this is false, and all information on the app remains current.”

He said the information on the app is re-assessed on average every 30 minutes and if the situation changes, the website is updated to reflect the information the public needs to know, but otherwise all information is considered current.

"The information changes as the situation does, so we encourage residents to continue to monitor Fires Near Me for all of the information they need to know,” he said.

Mr Allen said residents should monitor a fire's alert levels, and said they need to keep track of the alert level so they know what to do.

But what do the alert levels mean?

ADVICE: This blue alert means a fire has started, and there is no immediate danger. Stay up to date in case the situation changes.

WATCH AND ACT: This yellow alert means there is a heightened level of threat. Conditions are changing and you need to start taking action to protect you and your family.

EMERGENCY WARNING: The RFS said this is the highest, and most dangerous, alert, and is shown as a red box. An emergency warning is the highest level of bush fire alert. You may be in danger and need to take action immediately. Any delay now puts your life at risk.

If there is a fire in your area, you will find its alert level on the NSW RFS website, on the radio and in the 'Fires Near Me' app.