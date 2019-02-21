Fire-affected residents warned of retardant danger

RFS aviation crew Mark Milgate, Alan Newberry and Michael Webb from Grafton at Casino air strip filling planes with water to be dumped on Tabulam fire.

WITH the potential for Cyclone Oma to make landfall in SE Qld and bring much-needed rain to the Northern Rivers, fire-affected residents are urged to take action immediately.

NSW Rural Fire Service Superintendent Michael Brett said landowners whose homes have been covered by fire retardant or foam to protect their homes from fire, need to act now to prevent their drinking water from being contaminated.

"Homes in the affected area may have been covered in retardant or foam during property protection operations,” he said.

"With no rain, the material may still be coating homes, so residents need to urgently act and disconnect their downpipes from water tanks to prevent their drinking water from being contaminated.”

Supt Brett said affected residents should get in contact with Disaster Recovery, who will help clean retardant from affected homes, and replenish water supplies if required.

"This is also the case for landholders whose dams or creeks may have been affected by firefighting operations,” he said.