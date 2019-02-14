Fire affected farmers able to feed cattle with generous gift

HELP: 50 bails of hay are being delivered to Tabulam farmers affected by the fires.

TABULAM farmers affected by the on-going fires have been given a little help to keep their cattle fed during these rough conditions.

After the fire, which has been burning since Tuesday, destroyed most of the farms on the western side of Tabulam, many farmers were left without fodder.

Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty told The Northern Star council worked with Lismore MP Thomas George to lend a helping hand to the struggling farmers.

"We have organised 50 hay bails for those graziers on the western side of Tabulam,” Mr Petty said.

"Our council are picking up the bill but we're hoping the Department of Primary Industries will help.”

Mr George said it was made apparent after meeting with residents that delivering the hay was an immediate solution to a long list of problems caused by the fire.

"After meeting with the community one of the main priorities is accessing fodder for livestock,” Mr George posted on social media.

"I want to pay a special mention to Darryl Boyd of Boyd's Baling who loaded a truck (Wednesday) morning and was on his way to Tabulam.”

Mr Petty also wanted to thank the on-going work of the RFS, other emergency services and volunteers helping to control the blaze.