Fingers crossed, we’ll get rain for Christmas

BANGALA CREEK: The Rural Fire Service are crossing their fingers the cooler conditions continue over the Christmas period.

NSW RFS have released some positive news that the fire danger rating is expected to remain low to moderate over the next few days.

There is even the possibility of showers over Christmas.

“Fingers crossed it stays that way, that will be the best Christmas present ever,” a Spokeswoman from NSW RFS said.

“That will be favourable for the crews on the fire ground.”

NSW RFS said ground crews attending the Bangala Creek fire, Tenterfield (57465 ha) are taking advantage of this cooler period to ‘stitch in’ a few areas by completing backburning and consolidating control lines.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) possible chance of rain is predicted in Tenterfield as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – 90%

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – 80%

Thursday, Dec. 26 – 30%

Friday, Dec. 27 – 10%

A spokesperson from BOM said although a high chance of rain is predicted in many area’s of the Northern Rivers, it’s going to be unpredictable which areas get the most with the weather forecast changing continuously.

“Most places may see some shower or thunderstorm activity but it’s going to be hit and miss about where the rainfall totals will be the highest.

“The highest totals will be with the thunderstorms.”

A spokesperson from NSW RFS said: “Any rain will help.”

“Myall Creek is looking very good, however there is still areas of peat fires where the rain will help but will not extinguish the fires.”

Myall Creek Road fire, Bora Ridge is currently under control at 12,1324 ha.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) possible chance of rain is predicted in Myall Creek as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – 70%,

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – 40%

Thursday, Dec. 26 – 10%

Friday, Dec. 27 – 5% chance

For people travelling through the Northern Rivers region over Christmas, NSW RFS are advising them to be mindful of the danger of fallen trees where fires have raged.

“People need to stay up to date, check fire alerts and know the areas they are travelling through.”



Drivers are encouraged to check websites Live Traffic and Fires Near Me before embarking.

“We would like people to be prepared when they are travelling and pack water.

“Things can change at short notice.

“Some areas are not safe to be, let alone in a car, on the road, travelling through.

“The smaller roads and the tracks have danger from fallen trees, so if you don’t need to be there avoid them whenever possible.”