Finger lime the caviar of citrus world

NATIVE limes are all the rage in the culinary world and for good reason - they're a unique fruit that adds citrus zing and visual appeal to both sweet and savoury dishes.

The Australian finger lime (Citrus australasica) is native to the rainforests of the Border Ranges of SE Queensland and northern NSW.

They are the most well known and cultivated species of Australia's six species of native citrus, and are easy to grow.

In its natural habitat the finger lime grows on a range of soil types and as an understorey shrub or tree to 6m in height. Trees are thorny, producing distinctive finger-shaped fruit up to 12cm long with a typically green-yellow skin and pulp.

There is also a naturally occurring pink-red fleshed form of finger lime known as Citrus australasica.

Demand for finger limes has grown steadily over the past decade, mainly as a result of its bush food status, unique caviar-like pulp and attractive colour range, with most interest coming from the restaurant trade.

Fresh fruit are mainly used as a garnish for seafood and the pulp is used for processing into sauces, jams and jellies.