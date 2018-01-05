Illegally parking at Ballina airport? You will be fined

No Stopping signs have been installed near Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

DRIVERS have been slapped with fines for illegally parking near Ballina Byron Gateway Airport in recent weeks with new 'no stopping' zones in force.

The council has issued nine fines between Boxing Day and yesterday for parking close to the airport entrance on Southern Cross Dr about 60m from the council's depot access.

The stretch of roadway was lined with a new 'no stopping' yellow line as well as signage a week before Christmas after the council's traffic committee voted in favour of the move at is December meeting.

A council spokeswoman said parking officers will be patrolling what was a popular spot for free parking near the airport.

Fines for parking in no stopping zones can be up to $257, according to the Roads and Maritime Services parking offences guide.

The tightened parking rules come after a growing number of airport users were parking in the area rather than paying for parking at the facility.

Airport staff also raised safety concerns and cited numerous near misses between exiting cars and passengers walking along the roadway to their cars.