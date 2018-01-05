Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Illegally parking at Ballina airport? You will be fined

No Stopping signs have been installed near Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
No Stopping signs have been installed near Ballina Byron Gateway Airport. Claudia Jambor
Claudia Jambor
by

DRIVERS have been slapped with fines for illegally parking near Ballina Byron Gateway Airport in recent weeks with new 'no stopping' zones in force. 

The council has issued nine fines between Boxing Day and yesterday for parking close to the airport entrance on Southern Cross Dr about 60m from the council's depot access.

The stretch of roadway was lined with a new 'no stopping' yellow line as well as signage a week before Christmas after the council's traffic committee voted in favour of the move at is December meeting.

A council spokeswoman said parking officers will be patrolling what was a popular spot for free parking near the airport.

Fines for parking in no stopping zones can be up to $257, according to the Roads and Maritime Services parking offences guide.

The tightened parking rules come after a growing number of airport users were parking in the area rather than paying for parking at the facility.

Airport staff also raised safety concerns and cited numerous near misses between exiting cars and passengers walking along the roadway to their cars.

Topics:  ballina shire council northern rivers roads parking

Lismore Northern Star
'Stomped on head': Last straw for shopping centre manager

'Stomped on head': Last straw for shopping centre manager

"WE NEED to do something before someone is seriously injured or killed". Manager of a Lismore shopping centre says it's time to crack down on "little thugs".

MEMORY LANE: Dramatic mass rescue at Ballina beach

KEEPING SWIMMERS SAFE: Surf lifesaving beltmen were a regular sight on Australian beaches and were credited with helping to save lives on Ballina Beach in 1968.

50 years ago this week 28 swimmers swept 300 to 400 yards out to sea

Bangalow boy earns his medal 100 years ago

A distinguished conduct medal from World War One.

IN 1918 the world was emerging from the effects of the Great War

Man threatened to stab person looking for stolen bike

A man has been arrested for threatening to stab a person in Alstonville on Wednesday.

Police arrested the 18-year-old suspect hiding under his bed

Local Partners