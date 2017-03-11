29°
Fine opportunity for food producers

11th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
A chance for our food producers to share their products with the world
FINE food producers in the Northern Rivers have the opportunity to promote their products to the rest of the world later this year.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the NSW Government would support selected NSW food businesses to attend Fine Food Australia in September.

"This event is considered Australia's largest trade exhibition for the food and beverage industry, so it presents a great opportunity for local food businesses to promote their products and services to a very large, targeted audience.

"Fine Food Australia presents new and innovative products from around Australia and from more than 45 other countries, as well as live demonstrations, master classes and industry-recognised competitions.

"At Fine Food Australia, participating NSW companies can meet potential buyers, get up to date with the latest trends and check out their competition.

"I encourage food producers who want to grow their business to submit their expressions of interest to be on the NSW stand at Fine Food Australia by 24 March."

NSW is home to a diverse range of high quality food products and associated products and services that competed successfully in the global marketplace.

"Helping regional enterprises to take part in trade shows is just one way the NSW Government supports businesses to grow, find new markets and create jobs.

"This is the 17th year that the NSW Government has supported businesses to take part in Fine Food Australia.

"Participants on the NSW stand in 2016 reported they generated leads from both interstate and overseas.

"The annual show, which alternates between Sydney and Melbourne, attracts almost 27,000 visitors, 4500 buyers and more than 1000 Australian and international exhibitors."

Fine Food Australia runs from September 11-14 at the International Convention Centre Sydney, Darling Harbour and Expressions of Interest close on March 31.

For more information go to: www.industry.nsw.gov/

