Stevi-Lee Alver has opened up her own tattoo studio in Lismore, The Ink Atelier.
Fine lines and good times at Lismore’s newest tattoo studio

Adam Daunt
22nd Nov 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 23rd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
FINE LINES and good times are coming to Lismore which is home to a new tattoo parlour on Ballina Rd.

The Ink Atelier, owned by Stevi-Lee Alver, has just opened up shop and for Ms Alver, the opening has been a long time coming.

“I wanted it before COVID-19 happened and then COVID-19 happened and I thought it was definitely out of the question and then during lockdown I saw a lot of spaces becoming available and thought that maybe could be a possibility.”

“I was working at the studio in Kyogle, K.T. Tattoos, and she was really supportive … the process was literally find a space and apply for the operators licence so it’s been a process for sure.”

Lismore's newest tattoo studio, The Ink Atelier on Ballina Rd.
Ms Alver said the store had already proved popular with customers, looking for her unique style.

“People come to me a lot for fine line work, delicate work, I like illustrative realism … so it’s not hyper realistic but it has an element of realism and minimalism to it as well, I like the idea of a narrative behind the image.”

“It’s been good I think people are excited to see something different in Lismore, I don’t think it’s competitive with our existing studios because it’s something quite different and we can compliment each other.”

With a merchandise line already available in store and plans for poetry readings and other small events to be run in time, Ms Alver has a few ideas for the future.

“I think my friends and my partner have been really supportive and that’s given me the confidence to do it, I wouldn’t have been brave enough to do it by myself.”

To see more from the Ink Atelier, see @the.ink.atelier on Instagram.

