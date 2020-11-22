Fine lines and good times at Lismore’s newest tattoo studio
FINE LINES and good times are coming to Lismore which is home to a new tattoo parlour on Ballina Rd.
The Ink Atelier, owned by Stevi-Lee Alver, has just opened up shop and for Ms Alver, the opening has been a long time coming.
“I wanted it before COVID-19 happened and then COVID-19 happened and I thought it was definitely out of the question and then during lockdown I saw a lot of spaces becoming available and thought that maybe could be a possibility.”
“I was working at the studio in Kyogle, K.T. Tattoos, and she was really supportive … the process was literally find a space and apply for the operators licence so it’s been a process for sure.”
Ms Alver said the store had already proved popular with customers, looking for her unique style.
“People come to me a lot for fine line work, delicate work, I like illustrative realism … so it’s not hyper realistic but it has an element of realism and minimalism to it as well, I like the idea of a narrative behind the image.”
“It’s been good I think people are excited to see something different in Lismore, I don’t think it’s competitive with our existing studios because it’s something quite different and we can compliment each other.”
With a merchandise line already available in store and plans for poetry readings and other small events to be run in time, Ms Alver has a few ideas for the future.
“I think my friends and my partner have been really supportive and that’s given me the confidence to do it, I wouldn’t have been brave enough to do it by myself.”
To see more from the Ink Atelier, see @the.ink.atelier on Instagram.