20°
News

Fine food and wine prepared by chic chefs at Byron

Alison Paterson
| 6th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
STAR CHEFS: Friday's opening night of the Byron Fine Food & Beverage Festival featured a sold out Gala Dinner for 240 guests. The menu was prepared by guest Chef Neil Perry and local chef's Sean Connelly, Sarah Swan, Mark Labrooy, Monique Gutteres, Carlo Magnabosco, Bret Cameron, Katrina Kanetani, Gavin Hughes, Simon Jones, Ben Devlin, and Steven Snow.
STAR CHEFS: Friday's opening night of the Byron Fine Food & Beverage Festival featured a sold out Gala Dinner for 240 guests. The menu was prepared by guest Chef Neil Perry and local chef's Sean Connelly, Sarah Swan, Mark Labrooy, Monique Gutteres, Carlo Magnabosco, Bret Cameron, Katrina Kanetani, Gavin Hughes, Simon Jones, Ben Devlin, and Steven Snow. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHEFS and diners have toasted the great success of the inaugural Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival held over the weekend.

The Friday nights Gala Dinner evening and opening event was sold out with 240 guests keen to enjoy a menu prepared by guest chef Neil Perry and local chefs Sean Connelly, Sarah Swan, Mark Labrooy, Monique Gutteres, Carlo Magnabosco, Bret Cameron, Katrina Kanetani, Gavin Hughes, Simon Jones, Ben Devlin, and Steven Snow.

The sensational dinner started with canapés followed by six exquisite courses matched with 10 of Australia's finest wines and guests enjoys a birds-eye view of the preparation as the camera crossed to the kitchen before each course.

Winemakers were also on hand to discuss the flavours and food matchings.

On Saturday, the festival saw visitors from all over the region, state and Australia enjoy the one-day event.

GOURMET DELIGHT: The Byron Fine Food & Beverage Festival attracted patrons all keen to enjoy delicious food and wines..
GOURMET DELIGHT: The Byron Fine Food & Beverage Festival attracted patrons all keen to enjoy delicious food and wines.. Supplied

The producers masterclass tent was full all day with the audiences enjoying an array of experts talking up their products and tasting them.

Twelve Australian wineries were invited along and took part in a masterclass each, as their wines were on sale by the glass so festival-goers could sample the different styles.

GOURMET DELIGHT: The Byron Fine Food & Beverage Festival attracted patrons all keen to enjoy delicious food and wines..
GOURMET DELIGHT: The Byron Fine Food & Beverage Festival attracted patrons all keen to enjoy delicious food and wines.. Supplied

Also present were two local distilleries; Husk and Cape Byron and the local Stone & Wood beer was well received.

Festival director Remy Tancred said all 12 restaurant chefs prepared one signature plate each which was enjoyed by festival attendees.

"Each of the chef's plates were all different and unique' said Ms Tancred.

"The format of the day worked well having a great mix of producers, chefs and beverage on offer.”

Now the Byron Food Festival is set to be an annual event and the company moves it's focus to Sample Food Festival in September.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay fine food and beverage festival northern rivers events

Lismore doctor back in court on sex charges

Lismore doctor back in court on sex charges

A LISMORE doctor accused of 60 sexual and indecent assault charges against several female patients is back before Lismore Local Court this morning.

  • News

  • 6th Jun 2017 9:38 AM

Replica pistols found in Northern Rivers dam

FAKE GUNS FOUND: Two replica pistols were found near Kyogle and handed into police.

Good citizen hands in copycat guns

Meat co-op 'shocked' by EPA findings

Northern Co-operative Meat Company issued with penalty notice

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

Jake Brumley, Tom Burns, and Connor Moriarty from the Byron Bay surf life saving club. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

Surf Club facility funding doubled to $4 million.

Local Partners

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

NSW Government to double surf club facility funding to $4 million.

Bionic ears on their way

Audiologist Helen Court has been fitted with a cochlear implant herself Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

$2.83m 'bionic ear' upgrade for public patients

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Five Splendour stars set to shine bright

AFTER HOURS, CLOSE TO DAWN: Melbourne rock band Kingswood will bring their new album plus old hits to Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The latest on the artists coming to the festival

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

ELEVEN years after Kenny, Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson are finally making another movie together. Here's your first look at the dark new comedy.

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

Why beauty Bec Judd had to wear a child's nappy

Bec Judd with two of her two bubs

“Alright, so here’s the thing. Confession,” she started.

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

The 41-year-old father-of-three shirtless and pouring a drink

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 UNDER CONTRACT

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER CONTRACT

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,950,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction If Not...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 Auction, If Not...

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!