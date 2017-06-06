Fine food and wine prepared by chic chefs at Byron

STAR CHEFS: Friday's opening night of the Byron Fine Food & Beverage Festival featured a sold out Gala Dinner for 240 guests. The menu was prepared by guest Chef Neil Perry and local chef's Sean Connelly, Sarah Swan, Mark Labrooy, Monique Gutteres, Carlo Magnabosco, Bret Cameron, Katrina Kanetani, Gavin Hughes, Simon Jones, Ben Devlin, and Steven Snow.

CHEFS and diners have toasted the great success of the inaugural Byron Bay Fine Food and Beverage Festival held over the weekend.

The Friday nights Gala Dinner evening and opening event was sold out with 240 guests keen to enjoy a menu prepared by guest chef Neil Perry and local chefs Sean Connelly, Sarah Swan, Mark Labrooy, Monique Gutteres, Carlo Magnabosco, Bret Cameron, Katrina Kanetani, Gavin Hughes, Simon Jones, Ben Devlin, and Steven Snow.

The sensational dinner started with canapés followed by six exquisite courses matched with 10 of Australia's finest wines and guests enjoys a birds-eye view of the preparation as the camera crossed to the kitchen before each course.

Winemakers were also on hand to discuss the flavours and food matchings.

On Saturday, the festival saw visitors from all over the region, state and Australia enjoy the one-day event.

GOURMET DELIGHT: The Byron Fine Food & Beverage Festival attracted patrons all keen to enjoy delicious food and wines.. Supplied

The producers masterclass tent was full all day with the audiences enjoying an array of experts talking up their products and tasting them.

Twelve Australian wineries were invited along and took part in a masterclass each, as their wines were on sale by the glass so festival-goers could sample the different styles.

Also present were two local distilleries; Husk and Cape Byron and the local Stone & Wood beer was well received.

Festival director Remy Tancred said all 12 restaurant chefs prepared one signature plate each which was enjoyed by festival attendees.

"Each of the chef's plates were all different and unique' said Ms Tancred.

"The format of the day worked well having a great mix of producers, chefs and beverage on offer.”

Now the Byron Food Festival is set to be an annual event and the company moves it's focus to Sample Food Festival in September.