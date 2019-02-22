Finding solace in Ballina Muay Thai

TWO Ballina Muay Thai students will fight alongside their coach Spiro Darzanos on the Gold Coast next month.

Alstonville trio Callum Mould, John Slade and Alex Ziedan are three of the top fighters who have come out of the Solace Muay Thai gym since it opened in April.

Mould and Slade are having their first fight while Darzanos has stepped in at short notice for the Infliction Fight Series night at Nerang on March 30.

Darzanos has focussed on coaching recently but was keen to help promoter Nick Atkins fill a spot on his show.

He is passionate about the sport and has helped some of his students turn their lives around through Muay Thai.

"I've had people come off addictions and bad things in life who have found a new pathway,” Darzanos said.

"When I teach it's all about giving back to others what I've learnt and helping them change their lives through my own experiences.

"Alex was in a real hole when he came here and he's open about that.

"We're so proud of him, he's now a trainer here with a new-found confidence and he's looking at having a second fight soon.

"We've created a place of solace - that's how I took the name and we look after people of all ages and skill levels here.”

Darzanos worked as an emergency nurse in Adelaide for six years before moving to Ballina for a lifestyle change.

He saw an opportunity to open the first Muay Thai gym in Ballina and now has more than 50 students.

"John is a good one, he's only 15 and still at school but he's training hard. This is just the beginning for him,” Darzanos said.

"Callum came from a rugby background and he saw what we were about and that ignited a bit of a spark in him.

"I've booked in a big group for a two-week training camp in Thailand in August and our gym is really flourishing at the moment.”

Anyone interested in learning Muay Thai can phone Darzanos on 0411 827 741.