Black Swan’s unwanted Brownlow blow

Tom Mitchell has this wrapped up. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

IT'S not Tom Mitchell's fault, but there's a bit of a ho-hum build-up to Monday night's Brownlow Medal given the Hawks star enters the AFL's most prestigious award as a near-certainty to win.

Mitchell is a $1.45 favourite at Ladbrokes after a season in which he averaged 36 disposals a game and was fifth for tackles laid - with the next closest Dustin Martin ($8), Max Gawn ($10) and Patrick Cripps ($17).

Despite the lack of drama, there's several other interesting storylines and personal tallies to keep an eye on - several with historic consequences.

ONE BLACK SWAN

Nick Smith gets no love. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Sydney shutdown defender Nick Smith can break former Geelong backman Tom Lonergan's record for the most career games without a vote if he's overlooked again tonight.

Smith took his tally to 211 games - two more than Lonergan - and is unlikely to poll given he didn't receive a single vote in the AFL Coaches Assocation player of the year, which sees both coaches pick their best five players each week.

BIG NIGHT FOR THE BIG BOYS

Too big to miss (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

The tallies of ruckmen Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy will be as closely watched as any.

Disappointment the Brownlow has become a midfielder's medal will only increase if the Demons and Magpies big men aren't high in the top 10 given their standout years.

Gawn won the AFLCA player of the year award, while Grundy finished fourth.

Gawn also finished third in the AFL players MVP voting.

PURRING ON TOP

Umps, you know what to do. (Photo by Scott Barbour/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Gary Ablett is the most prolific vote-getter in Brownlow history and will add to his record 234 votes given his strong late-season form for the Cats.

Ablett needs 11 votes or more to have polled more votes at Geelong (currently 112) than Gold Coast (122).

JOINING THE 200-CLUB

Rare company. Pic: Michael Klein

Joel Selwood (181 career votes) is a good chance to join Ablett, Sam Mitchell (227), Gary Dempsey (218.5 adjusted votes), Robert Harvey (215) and Chris Judd (210) as the only players to crack the 200-vote mark.

Patrick Dangerfield and Scott Pendlebury are currently tied for 16th all-time with 165 votes, while Lance Franklin (27th, 151 votes) and Dustin Martin (43rd, 134 votes) are also set to climb inside the top 20.

FEE, FYFE, FO FUM

Your shout, Nat. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

Nat Fyfe could join Haydn Bunton as one of only two players to average more than one vote per game in their career if he polls strongly again.

Fyfe has polled 125 votes in 127 games. Some have him polling as many as 20 votes in his 15 games for the Dockers in 2018. Bunton polled 122 adjusted votes in 117 games for Fitzroy in the 1930s.