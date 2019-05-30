Finding a safe space for animals fleeing violent homes

SHELTER: Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary owner Kelly Nelder is calling on organisations to assist with the temporary homing of pets that are linked to domestic violence.

SHELTER: Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary owner Kelly Nelder is calling on organisations to assist with the temporary homing of pets that are linked to domestic violence. Marc Stapelberg

ESCAPING domestic violence is tricky enough but many victims across the Northern Rivers are struggling to find places that will accept their pets in difficult times.

Sugarshine owner Kelly Nelder has taken in five dogs since the start of the year that need a safe place to stay after their owners fled violent homes but have no where to put their animals while they try to find accommodation.

"I was really quite shocked to find that there's not that many dog and cat rescues that are willing to take in dogs and cats on a temporary basis while these women are in the refuge trying to find accommodation," she said.

"It's already so difficult trying to find accommodation with a pet and doubly difficult when you're trying to do it from a refuge having just come out of a violent situation."

Ms Nelder said the animals usually require much-needed care as they've been victims of abuse themselves.

"Sometimes these pets need to be in care for months," she said.

"We know that in domestic violence situations, pets are often used against the women. The animals are abused or tortured as a way of hurting the women directly. They're suffering as well. Often the animals that come here are traumatised."

Working alongside Lucy's Project, a group that lobbies real estate agents to be more accommodating tenants with pets, Ms Nelder said she would like to see councils working with pet rescues to help women in crisis.

Lucy's Project founder Anna Ludvik said more needed to be done to ensure there was a safe space for pets to go when their owners flee their home, as in many circumstances these animals are sometimes the survivors only comfort.

"I believe we are a powerful community due to our compassion for others," Ms Ludvik said.

"We may already have many of the resources we need to help address this crisis in our community. We are asking local people to get involved, to help us create a local foster care network to care for the animals and to work with us to grow the Lucy's Project team in Lismore."

Lucy's Project will be holding monthly meetings in Lismore to further discuss the national strategy roll-out.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.lucysproject.com.