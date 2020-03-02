Find yourself a fur-ever friend

This very friendly female 10 month old Collie cross is looking for a forever home, and will be up for adoption at the Northern Rivers Animal Services' March adoption day on Saturday, March 7. Photo: NRAS

IT IS a very busy time of year for animal shelters across the region, and is especially busy for Ballina-based Northern Rivers Animal Services.

NRAS currently has more than 20 cats and kittens in foster care including the faithful and intelligent, C618 Konjo.

The name Konjo is Ethiopian for beautiful, and this male domestic short-haired feline is definitely that, with his long, slim black body and white underside on his tail and socks.

While he is independent, he is also very affectionate and smart and loves to be close to people.

Unfortunately Konjo's family has relocated overseas so he is now looking for his new fur-ever home and humans.

Sweet feline Konjo is looking for a forever home, and will be up for adoption at the Northern Rivers Animal Services' March adoption day on Saturday, March 7. Photo: NRAS

The March adoption day will be held at the NRAS Rescue Shelter at 61 Piper Drive, Ballina from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, March 7.

For just $10 NRAS will also be offering discounted microchipping, nail clipping or a pooch shampoo in the group's new hydro-bath.

Northern Rivers Animal Services is also working closely with the Lismore Pound, which is currently full, to assist with rehoming some beautiful dogs being held at their facility.

For specific details of dogs potentially coming into NRAS's care and available for adoption, call the office weekdays 10am to 4pm or email nras@live.com.au.

All animals in Northern Rivers Animal Services care are vet-checked, microchipped, vaccinated, flea & worm treated and desexed prior to adoption.