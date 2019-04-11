Find your Nemo at Petbarn Lismore

Lismore Petbarn store manager, avid fish lover and aquatic expert, Tracy Simpson is hosting the Aqua fun day to answer any questions, provide tips and help families stock up on the best products for their fish friends.

ARE YOU considering a new finned friend, or among the 60 per cent of NSW that own an average of eight fish per household?

Lismore Petbarn Aqua fun days is for you.

Local aquatic pet lovers can dive in and learn more about the benefits of owning fish, how to care for them and receive valuable fishy advice from aquatic pet experts until Sunday, April 14.

Store manager, avid fish lover and aquatic expert Tracy Simpson is ready to answer any questions, provide tips and help families stock up on the best products for their fish friends.

"Aquatic pets, in particular fish, can make fantastic first pets and are great for Northern Rivers locals who are living in apartments or smaller spaces,” Tracy said.

"It's no wonder, out of the pet population, there are more fish in Australia than cats and dogs with an estimated 8.7 million pet fish across the country.

"Fish are incredible creatures and come in many different colours, shapes and sizes. They are an ideal easy to maintain pet for people who love animals but might not have a lot of time to spend with them.”

With nine years experience working with different species of fish, Tracy confessed she had seven fish tanks at her home filled with a plethora of species from discus fish to Siamese fighting fish.

"I've loved fish for years and my first job in a pet store was to look after the whole aquarium section,” Tracy said.

"Fish help to me calm down, I have a beautiful discus tank and we sit there every night and look at it, it's very therapeutic. Fish are really good to use to reduce stress levels just watching them is very peaceful, we find people with disability like to have tanks because it calms them down.

She said fish were also therapeutic to have as pets for children.

"They are really good for kids,” she said.

"At night if you turn the telly off and get the kids to look at their fish tanks - it calms them right down and send them to sleep.

"Having fish as pets also helps kids to learn how to be responsible for a pet.”

Of the 75 different species of fish available Tracy said the most popular was still the goldfish because they don't need a heater and are great in ponds.

”We can help get people started and teach them what they need to know before owning a fish,” she said.

"There is a lot to learn before owning a fish..

"We teach all customers them how to start up a tank and about fish compatibility.

"Once you set up your tank right and continue to do 20 per cent water changes each week and feeding them correct food in the right amounts, you will not have a problem.”

There is free water testing services and a 20 per cent savings off all the essential aquatic products over the four aqua fun days.

Some fishy tips