Find some eclectic treasures at unicorn sale

HAVE you been on the look out for a century-old German dray? Or perhaps a butter churn, a French flower cart, or a wringer washing machine?

Where else would you expect to find such an eclectic array of items then a unicorn's lair, where almost 600 items will go to auction on Saturday.

The Unicorn's Horn Emporium in Tenterfield has closed down and an auction will be held to clear the remaining stock.

As well as the above mentioned items, you'll an array of farm tools and equipment, furniture and other curiosities.

Viewing begins at 369 Rouse Street in Tenterfield from 8am with the auction starting at 9.

Ray White Tenterfield is conducting the auction where a bid number system will operate.

Payment must be made by cash or cheque on the day of sale and identification is required.

Some of the sale items are:

Farm items: Chaff cutter complete, steel wheels, scythes, wool press outer, separator, vintage concrete mixer, fire donkey, chains, planes, scribes, traps, augers, brands, shears, kero lamps, cow bells, stencils. Shell and Pennzoil boxes, Old swords, cream cans, harness, bridle, blinkers, horse shoes, 25' foot long container.

Furniture: Antique large marble top and tile washstand, tables, tea trolley, leadlight china cabinet, antique tall mirror backed cedar display cabinet, large antique armoire display cabinet, silky oak dining suite, cocktail cabinet, cedar pianola roll cupboard, antique double bed wooden head and foot board, antique desk, burr walnut tilt top table, cedar hall table, retro trolley table.

Miscellaneous: Books, glassware, tapestries, embroidered linen, crockery, china - Royal Doulton, Carltonware, Winton, Sadler etc. , vintage and coloured glass, brewery related advertising ware, falcon ware jug and bowl, crystal glass, antique wheelchair, old day bed, French enamelware, oil lamps, antique vases, antique swords, fishing reels, rod, suitcases, scales, brassware, Avon collectables, depression curtain rail holders, pewter inkwell, vintage spectacles, plus many boxes.

Refreshments available.

Contact: www.raywhitetenterfield.com.au/tef20967635, Libby Sharpe 0429362080 or Ben Sharpe 0428 364 487.

Office 02 6736 1136

tenterfield.nsw@raywhite.com