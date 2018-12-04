Northern Rivers Railway Action Group will host a 'Rally for Rail' protest on Saturday, December 8 at the Lismore Quad.

A COMMUNITY group that supports bringing trains back to the Northern Rivers will hold a protest in Lismore this week.

Northern Rivers Railway Action Group has been campaigning to save the railway corridor between Casino to Murwillumbah, but now they are ramping up their efforts ahead of the NSW state election in March next year.

Its Rally for Rail event will be held on Saturday, December 8, 10am to noon, at the Lismore Quad.

The group's chairwoman, Beth Shelley, said "now is the time to take action before our rail line is lost forever".

"In all the years since our rail service was closed there has been no community consultation to find out what people want," she said.

"I believe the people of this region want trains running but need the opportunity to join together to be heard.

"NRRAG has petitions with more than 5500 signatures and recently we have been surveying local businesses and 90 per cent of them want to see trains on our tracks.

"Science is telling us we need to act urgently on climate change. Having railways to get cars and trucks off the road would cut carbon emissions hugely as well as providing much needed transport for our community.

"If you want to see trains on our tracks come and show your support at the rally on Saturday.

"Come along and find out why the Northern Rivers is neglected and how many benefits rail services would bring."