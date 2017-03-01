Find out how your community group can get $5000

APPLICATIONS for grants of up to $5000 will soon be available through the annual NSW ClubGRANTS scheme, which is funded through the NSW Registered Clubs Gaming Tax.

Category 1 funding is for projects that address specific community welfare and social services, community development, health services and employment assistance activities, and other projects aimed at improving the living standards of low income and disadvantaged people.

To be eligible to apply you must be a not-for-profit organisation working in the Lismore Local Government Area and comply with the Category 1 Guidelines. These guidelines are available on the Lismore City Council website at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au. The online application form will go live on March 1.

The local committee assessing the applications consists of representatives from the Lismore Workers Club, Social Futures, the Indigenous community, NSW Family and Community Services and Lismore City Council.

Applications close on 31 March at 5pm. Successful applicants will be notified by 31 May 2017.