Find out how to get free solar power

POWER prices are going just one way and that's up, often placing huge strains on family finances.

Here's your chance to get a 6.6KW solar system on the roof of your place for free courtesy of Mullumbimby-based Econnect Solar.

Launched today by Econnect Solar's director Quinton Doody, their Community Challenge, will see a fully-installed 6.6KW Solar System gifted to a local family, saving them more than $2,000 each year on their electricity bills.

CONNECTED: Econnect Solar's recent installation on the roof of Byron bay Bowling Club. Contributed

"This initiative aims to support the people in our local community by taking some pressure off their household budget,” Quinton said.

" Power prices in Australia are the highest we have ever seen and this is causing stress on our families and communities.

"Our goal is to give people a chance against the large energy companies, by giving them a clean, affordable alternative.”

Northern Rivers families who own their home are invited to take part in the challenge by sharing their stories about struggling with soaring electricity prices, and to describe why they want to make the switch to solar.

Founders of Econnect Solar, Quinton Doody and Ben Airey, have been installing solar in Australia since 2010.

Entries close on September 30. The winner will be decided by Econnect Solar, and announced on October 30.

The competition is only available to local families who own their home. Entries can be submitted on the website Econnect Solar