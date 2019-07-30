Find out how to get a job in the music industry

MEGA: Tame Impala perform at the Amphitheatre at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

MEGA: Tame Impala perform at the Amphitheatre at Splendour in the Grass 2019. Mitch Lowe

SURPRISINGLY, the Australian Music industry provides around 9% of Australia's Gross Domestic Product.

So telling family and loved ones you want to build a career in the music biz should be no biggie right? Maybe not so much.

According to Music Australia (2017) Australia's live contemporary music industry generates revenues of $1.5-$2 billion annually with roles in production, in the studio, in media or in event creation or music management on offer.

That's before you decide to go for broke and become a global music megastar.

To dispel the myths and get some solid facts out there about the wide range of choices available Southern Cross University will be presenting a Music Careers Symposium from 9am-3pm on Friday August 16 at the Lismore Campus.

The symposium is open to everyone and features musicians, creatives, academics, festival and arts directors and media specialists sharing their knowledge in this one day think tank that redefines what it means to be a contemporary musician.

SCU Contemporary Music Course Coordinator Dr Matt Hill will kick things off before a keynote address from Professor of New Music from the Qld Conservatorium, Vanessa Tomlinson giving a music areers overview.

The Symposium will also feature panel sessions that cover topics such as Producing Your Track to Stand Out from the Pack, Learning the Language: What is the future of Music Education to Making Social Media work for you and how to build an audience in the 2020s.

Mullum Music Festival Director Glenn Wright will be joined by Lynnette Irwin from Brisbane's International Jazz Festival and Melbourne Women's Jazz Festival to discuss running your own Music Festival...other creative innovators will be looking at how to access income streams and grants, along with starting your own venue.

Finally, Industry leaders will be looking at how to best support more women to achieve parity across the variety of areas in the music industry.