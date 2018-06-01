Find out how this council will spend $130 million next year

FIND out how Byron Shire Council intends to spend $130 million in the 2018/19 financial year in an open meeting at the council chambers next week.

On Wednesday from 9.30am residents will have the opportunity to discuss the draft budget in detail with senior staff and the Finance Advisory Committee in an all-day session.

Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Finance Advisory Committee, Basil Cameron, said there was a need for the community to have access to quality information as part of consultative conversations.

"We're holding our first public access (budget estimates) meeting next Wednesday and I encourage all interested community members to attend," he said.

"Based on feedback received during our Community Strategic Plan development and recommendations from the Community Solutions Panel, we've developed a revised four-year Delivery Program and draft budget to deliver on community priorities."

The council's $130 million budget, including $50.9 million capital works, will deliver:

$18.4 million of road reconstruction

$4.2 million on open spaces & recreation

$200,000 gravel re-sheet program

$200,000 heavy patching program

$5.5 million bridge replacement program

$2.1 million upgrade to Railway Park

$6.97 million for water & sewage

Expansion to existing solar farms

Updates to bike and pedestrian & access mobility plans

Public art strategy

"Byron model" for deliberative democracy

Place and precinct plans

The budget is included in the delivery program and is available online at www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au. Community members can pre-register their questions online.

Fast facts about Byron Shire Council's draft 2018/19 budget:

The draft 2018/19 budget includes $50.9 million of capital works.

55 per cent of the capital budget will be spent on local roads and drainage.

Rates make up 21 per cent of Council's revenue.

Grants and contributions for capital purposes make up 22 per cent.

Nearly half of Council's proposed fees have remained the same. Of those that increased, a third of those are by less than 2 per cent.

The information session will be held from 9.30am in Council Chambers with presentations and Q&A with each directorate: