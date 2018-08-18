Find out how My Health Record will affect you

My Health Record Program Manager Amanda Wilkinson said six North Coast hospitals are set to patients and the public the opportunity to learn more about the national initiative.

ARE YOU on the fence or in the dark about having a My Health Record?

Get accurate and direct information this month when North Coast hospitals give patients and the public the opportunity to learn more about the national initiative.

Community information stalls will be set up at six hospitals across the region, with North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) staff on hand to answer questions and provide information about how having a record could benefit you and your family, what it is and how to opt out.

This year every Australian with a Medicare or Department of Veteran's Affairs Card will be given a My Health Record unless they choose to not to have one. To opt out, visit myhealthrecord.gov.au or by calling the helpline on 1800 723 471 by November 15.

My Health Record is an individual's online summary of key health information which is easily accessible by their doctors, specialists, and hospitals. It also gives people access to key health information including medications, immunisation records and test results.

My Health Record Program Manager Amanda Wilkinson said having a record could benefit the North Coast's elderly residents, or those who have complex or chronic conditions and as such see multiple healthcare providers

"It can provide benefit if a resident was to find themselves in an emergency situation,” Ms Wilkinson said.

Learn more about My Health Record between 10am and midday on the following days: