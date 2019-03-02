Find out first how Carol became Captain Marvel

Jude Law and Brie Larson in a scene from the movie Captain Marvel. Supplied by Marvel Studios.

Jude Law and Brie Larson in a scene from the movie Captain Marvel. Supplied by Marvel Studios. Chuck Zlotnick

IN Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It serves as a prequel tale for established Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Nick Fury, Phil Coulson, Korath the Pursuer, and Ronan the Accuser.

It follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the Universe's most powerful hero.

Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the centre of the maelstrom.

Stan Lee reportedly will make a cameo appearance, which he filmed prior to his death in 2018.

Throughout the history of Marvel Comics, eight different characters have taken the name Captain Marvel.

This movie will feature three of them: Carol Danvers (a human superhero previously known as Ms. Marvel), Mar-Vell (a Kree alien and superhero), and Khn'nr (a Skrull alien and superhero).

The film will also feature Maria Rambeau, the mother of Monica Rambeau (another Captain Marvel who later changes her name to Photon).