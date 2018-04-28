Jobs available right now in the health sector

ARE you a Mental Health Nurse, or do you know a Mental Health Nurse? Are they looking for a job?

North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) has posted a callout looking for eligible and credentialed Mental Health Nurses to work collaboratively with GPs and psychiatrists across the North Coast footprint (from Port Macquarie to Tweed Heads). The positions involve providing specialist care to people with severe and complex mental illness.

They are looking for:

Individuals / Sole Traders who are credentialed Mental Health Nurses

GP or Psychiatry practices that are able to source and deliver Mental Health Nursing Services through their business

To find out more about joining the pool of Mental Health Nurses go online.

Expressions of interest will be accepted up to 10am on May 9.

This was one of several key programs adopted on the North Coast through NCPHN to improve access to and quality of mental health services in our region. This activity was funded by the Australian Government.