Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mental Health Nurses are needed on the North Coast.
Mental Health Nurses are needed on the North Coast. Thomas Northcut
Health

Jobs available right now in the health sector

28th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

ARE you a Mental Health Nurse, or do you know a Mental Health Nurse? Are they looking for a job?

North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN) has posted a callout looking for eligible and credentialed Mental Health Nurses to work collaboratively with GPs and psychiatrists across the North Coast footprint (from Port Macquarie to Tweed Heads). The positions involve providing specialist care to people with severe and complex mental illness.

They are looking for:

  • Individuals / Sole Traders who are credentialed Mental Health Nurses
  • GP or Psychiatry practices that are able to source and deliver Mental Health Nursing Services through their business

To find out more about joining the pool of Mental Health Nurses go online.

Expressions of interest will be accepted up to 10am on May 9.

This was one of several key programs adopted on the North Coast through NCPHN to improve access to and quality of mental health services in our region. This activity was funded by the Australian Government.

employment jobs mental health nurse north coast primary health network northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Ransom' claim after accused says he can't pay for trial

    premium_icon 'Ransom' claim after accused says he can't pay for trial

    News Prosecution: 'This is nothing more than a furphy... one would question why it's taken so long'

    Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    premium_icon Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    Crime NSW gynaecologist told he must attend court in Sydney next month

    Lions rise from ashes to serve community

    Lions rise from ashes to serve community

    News Club has been overwhelmed by donations since fire

    • 28th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
    Horses help crush crime after 'bad batch' of drugs hits town

    premium_icon Horses help crush crime after 'bad batch' of drugs hits town

    Crime Mounted police encourage safer behaviour

    • 28th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners