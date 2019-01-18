Find a match and save a life this adoption day

Petstock employee Sarah Zahr and Northern Rivera nimal services volunteer Trish Giltinan are hoping people will be able to help adopt animals like Gracie who are looking for a good home.

GRACIE has another chance at life after she was found abandoned on the side of a Ballina Road.

The Rottweiler was hungry and suffering from various health conditions, but after being taken to Ballina Vet Hospital and spending three weeks at the animal pound she is now in the care of the Northern Rivers Animal Services and awaiting adoption.

The resuce dog made a pit stop at PETstock, Ballina for a bath and to meet the staff who will help to re-home her.

Gracie's carer NRAS volunteer Trish Giltinan said she was just one of many shelter animals needing to find a forever home.

"There seems to be an unfortunate increase in shelter animals," Ms Giltinan said.

"When they come to us, they are de-flead, wormed, bathed, vaccinated, de-sexed and loved. If people are thinking of getting a dog or cat, they should consider adopting a shelter animal ... they are saving their life."

PETstock Ballina Manager Misty Merritt encouraged would-be pet owners to adopt their furry friends ahead of fifth annual National Pet Adoption Day on February 9, when fur babies big and small will descend upon PETStock stores across the country.

"It's an an important day to raise awareness for the community, we are big advocates for re-homing dogs and cats that need love and a new home," Ms Merritt said.

The initiative is this year hoping to double the number of pets adopted during 2018 to 1,000. Every year around 200,000 pets remain unclaimed in Australian pounds, a statistic PetRescue cofounder Vickie Davy is determined to change.

Ms Davy said all breed labels will be removed from pets listed on petrescue.com.au in the week leading up to NPAD.

"By encouraging people to look for an individual pet rather than a particular breed we can educate people on thebenefits of adopting a pet in need," she said.

"Just like humans, personality is individual."

"Breeds come in and out of fashion and unfortunately the stereotypes around them can lead to people choosing the wrong pet for their families."

PETstock Ballina National Pet Adoption Day will be held on Saturday, February 9 from 10am to 2pm.

What are the benefits of pet adoption?

. You can find the perfect fit - rescue groups can give you an overview of the animal's

behaviour and personality, so you know exactly what you're going to get and find a

pet suited to your lifestyle.

. Already trained - most rescue pets have been house pets in the past, they come

toilet trained and with basic manners so you're not starting from scratch.

. More mellow - adopting an older animal means they are more mellow (and less

destructive!) than a young pet and can be a better fit for families with young

children.

. More love to give - abandoned pets are filled with unlimited love, affection and

gratitude for their new homes and are eager to become part of a loving pack.

Additionally, adopting a pet can teach valuable lessons to children on the importance

of responsibility and empathy.

. Save two lives - the life of your rescue pet and the life of another animal that can

now make it to rescue.

. It's cost effective - before joining their forever family rescue pets undergo a vet

check and behaviour assessment, are de-sexed, vaccinated, wormed and treated for

fleas.

Why do pets find themselves in need of adoption?

. Rescue pets are generally happy, healthy pets that have become homeless through

no fault of their own.

. Often their owner experiences a change of circumstance that stops them from

continuing to care for an animal and provide it with a safe home.

. The most common changes in circumstances include moving to a new house or

rental property that can't accommodate pets; experiencing ill health; losing a job or

facing a change in financial status; or relationship breakdown.

Pet adoption statistics in Australia:

. 200,000 pets remain unclaimed in Australian pounds every year

. Approximately 100,000 cats and dogs are euthanased in pounds each year

. Approximately 80,000 listed pets on PetRescue were happily adopted in 2017 (with

more cats than dogs being adopted)

. Each year 4.8 million Australians visit PetRescue looking to adopt a rescue pet

. There are 250 + pet searches on PetRescue every minute and 480 adoption enquiries

per day

. The past four NPAD's have found homes for almost 2000 rescue pets.