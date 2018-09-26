Financial award winner advises keeping an eye on your super

FINANCIAL AWARD: Private wealth adviser, Brett Ulrick who is a director of the Ballina financial services firm Elston, was named the Goals Based Adviser of the Year' Award at the ifa Excellence Awards 2018 In September..

AN AWARD-winning Northern Rivers financial adviser said paying more attention to your superannuation management is a key to fiscal success.

Private wealth adviser, Brett Ulrick who is a director of the Ballina financial services firm Elston, was named the Goals Based Adviser of the Year' Award at the ifa Excellence Awards 2018 earlier this month.

Mr Ulrick, 44, who lives in Lennox Head and works at Elston's Ballina and Sydney offices, said more people need to think carefully about how their superannuation is managed.

"People don't truly value their superannuation the way they should,” he said.

"Because employers pay super contributions people don't always think about it, whereas if the money was on the table in front of them they would take more ownership.”

Mr Ulrick who graduated with a business degree in accountancy from Southern Cross University, recommended people take heed of the news coming out of the Financial Services Royal Commission.

"Don't ignore or neglect your super because this is your money,” he said.

"The core of my philosophy is where people can take control over their money and make good financial decisions.”

Mr Ulrick said he was really thrilled to be win an award which recognises him as the best provider of financial advice centred on client goals or objectives.

The award also acknowledged his ability to demonstrate a focus on client behavioural and well-being outcomes beyond investment management performance and financial returns

"The awards are the benchmark for excellence in the independent and privately-owned financial advice sector,” he said.

"It also indicates you don't need to go to a capital city to get quality advice.”

Mr Ulrick has been with the firm for 14 years since he moved to Ballina in 2004.

He said everyone can benefit from quality and timely financial advice.

"I think there is an advisor for everyone,” he said.

Mr Ulrick said if his firm felt its services did not suit a potential client then they would advise a firm which may better suit their needs.

"Sometimes the smallest thing you may not realise without a fresh pair of eyes can save you thousands,” he said.