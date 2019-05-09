Finals thinking in FNC rugby

AT LEFT: Byron Bay flanker Craig Wallace wrapped up by the Wollongbar-Alstonville defence in FNC rugby on Saturday.

AT LEFT: Byron Bay flanker Craig Wallace wrapped up by the Wollongbar-Alstonville defence in FNC rugby on Saturday. Vicki Kerry

Ballina

Starting to hit some form and building a backline that has plenty of points in it.

The Seahorses have Grant Knight back on board at five-eighth with enough size in the forwards to overpower most teams.

Finals? Certainties

Bangalow

A rebuilding year for Bangalow and coach Tim Cohen admits they have their work cut out to remain competitive.

Their best chance of beating teams is up the middle through the forwards and they could spring a few upsets along the way.

Finals? No chance

Byron Bay

Not their best start to a season but they still have enough talent across the park with the likes of flanker Craig Wallace and fullback Jascha Saeck.

Depth will be a big issue if they have injuries and it will be a good chance to gauge where they're at with an away game against Lennox Head this weekend.

Finals? In the mix

Casino

The young Bulls have shown some promise this season but there is still too much of a gap between their best and worst performances.

Hooker Ben Collison and fullback Harrison Cusack have plenty of ability and they should trouble most teams at home.

Finals? Not likely

Casuarina

Third year in the competition and they have won five straight games off the back of having a more settled team week in and week out.

They have the right players in key positions and their game against Ballina this weekend shapes as a must-watch.

Finals? In the mix

Grafton

Returned to the Far North Coast from the weaker Mid North Coast competition this season and have struggled in away games against the top teams.

The Redmen still have plenty of strike power and should win most of their games at home.

Finals? Not likely

Lennox Head

Lost a lot of their team from last year but it would be hard to imagine them not being there at the business end.

The Trojans have a smaller forward pack but the backline is better than most when five-eighth Hugo Marks, fullback Billy Goldsmith and winger Marty McNamara are on deck.

Finals? In the mix

Lismore City

Struggling again this year and should have been more competitive against Casino at the weekend.

The Greens have some promising young players but still have too many gaps to fill.

Finals? No chance

Southern Cross University

Thumped by Ballina in the second round but were able to push Lennox Head and Casuarina before fading away late.

The Gold Rats struggle for numbers and have been forced to rely on players who aren't there every week.

Finals? No chance

Wollongbar- Alstonville

The Pioneers have a backline that would be equal to or better than any other team between here and Newcastle.

They are a big chance of going through undefeated to win a sixth straight major premiership.

Finals? Certainties