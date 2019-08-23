Finals charge for the Rams

STUNNING PERFORMANCE: Lisandro Luaces scored two-goals that included this spectacular flying volley to put the Rams in front before half-time.

A STRONG second half of the season has enabled Byron Bay to take out the minor premiership in Far North Coast premier division soccer.

The Rams sealed it by edging out Goonellabah 1-0 last Friday night and hammered it home with a 5-0 win over Richmond Rovers in a catch-up game on Tuesday night.

They will go into the last competition round against Lismore Thistles on Sunday having lost only two games since May 12.

They are on a seven-game winning streak and a big chance of claiming back-to-back prem-ierships next month.

"It's a big effort considering we were second last after the first round (seven games),” Byron Bay coach Damon Bell said. "It has been a big turnaround and we seem to be getting better each week after such a slow start.”

Overseas imports Lisandro Luaces and Diego Vasquez have added a touch of class while they are anchored by long-serving players in captain James Tomlinson and the reliable Jono Pierce.

"James is a really good organiser and he's been invaluable for our younger guys,” Bell said. "Lisandro has been our best pick-up this season - he's our leading goal-scorer - and Diego is a real worker around the field.

"He played Brisbane premier league last season and we only picked him up when he moved to Byron this year.

"We do get some handy players but in a lot of ways we start from scratch each year and we never really know who we're going to have.

"Us and Bangalow probably have the highest turnover of players in the competition.”

Bell made special mention of teenagers Alby Kay and Otis Adlington who have come into the side this season.

He wants to play his full-strength team against Thistles at John Ryan Field, East Lismore, on Sunday before they have a week's rest in the lead-up to the major semi-final.

"Alby spent eight weeks in reserves and we took a bit of a punt on him; he hasn't looked back since,” Bell said. "Sunday will be our third game in a week but I don't want out guys having too big a rest because that hasn't worked in the past.

"Thistles still have a lot to play for and we're not expecting an easy game.”

Kick-off is 2.30pm.

In other games, Ballina has its last outing in premier division before relegation next season when it hosts Bangalow at Saunders Oval, tonight at 8pm.

Goonellabah will play Richmond Rovers at Weston Park, Goonellabah, tomorrow while South Lismore is at home to Alstonville. Both games are set down to start at 3pm.

LADDER

Byron Bay 43

South Lismore 36

Richmond Rovers 36

Lismore Thistles 34

Bangalow 31

Goonellabah 26

Alstonville 24

Ballina 0