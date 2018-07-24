Menu
ON THE BEAT: Alstonville now has two full-time police officers Senior Constable Andrew Ross (left) and Senior Constable Ricardo Troncoso . Locals Ray Smith, Les Wiles, Krysti MacRae and Cr Eoin Johnston were involved in the campaign to get the police.
Finally, two new police officers welcomed to town

24th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
AFTER more than 20 years of campaigning, Alstonville now has two full-time police officers.

And Alstonville newsagency owner Ray Smith, who led the latest community effort to have the police stationed on the Plateau, said the police presence had already had made a positive difference.

Last year in particular, there was a problem with youth crime, but Mr Smith said he felt there already had been a reduction in that anti-social behaviour.

Senior Constable Andrew Ross began his posting in January.

A month ago, he was joined by Senior Constable Ricardo Troncoso.

Snr Const Troncoso has lived in the Alstonville district for about two and a half years, working at Evans Head.

He has five children, four of whom go to school in Alstonville.

He was born in Chile and moved to Sydney at age nine with his family.

He speaks Spanish, which is noted on his official police name badge.

"I've already met a few Spanish-speaking people locally,” he said.

He said he is enjoying working in the community in which he lives.

"I'm happy to be in a community where we're (the police) are appreciated,” he said.

