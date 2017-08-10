FINALLY: The Pacific Highway sign that points to Lismore

AFTER 12 months Lismore has finally received a permanent sign on the Pacific Highway in Ewingsdale.

Lismore MP Thomas George unveiled the sign just over a week ago and said he is very happy to have this outcome.

"I am very pleased because what happened when the highway was reopened Lismore was left off and everyone was disappointed in that,” Mr George said.

The sign is designed to encourage southbound motorists to visit Lismore and the surrounding hinterlands.

Lismore City Council's Executive Director Infrastructure Services, Gary Murphy, said council was very appreciative that RMS had responded to their requests for the erection of a sign at Ewingsdale.

"That was the request we made and sought the assistance of our local member Mr Thomas George to affect that outcome,” Mr Murphy said.

While some are pleased with this result some are still disappointed the villages were not listed as well.

"I am aware that some councillors and members of the community were also seeking indications to the villages, however the RMS hasn't been able to deliver on that outcome,” Mr Murphy said.

"However the request that was made formally to the RMS was to seek recognition of the fact that you could access Lismore via the Hinterland Way and that we needed a sign at Ewingsdale to that affect and we have that.”