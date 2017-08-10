25°
News

FINALLY: The Pacific Highway sign that points to Lismore

Samantha Poate
| 10th Aug 2017 3:03 PM
Thomas George unveils Lismore highway sign on Pacific Highway.
Thomas George unveils Lismore highway sign on Pacific Highway.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER 12 months Lismore has finally received a permanent sign on the Pacific Highway in Ewingsdale.

Lismore MP Thomas George unveiled the sign just over a week ago and said he is very happy to have this outcome.

"I am very pleased because what happened when the highway was reopened Lismore was left off and everyone was disappointed in that,” Mr George said.

The sign is designed to encourage southbound motorists to visit Lismore and the surrounding hinterlands.

Lismore City Council's Executive Director Infrastructure Services, Gary Murphy, said council was very appreciative that RMS had responded to their requests for the erection of a sign at Ewingsdale.

"That was the request we made and sought the assistance of our local member Mr Thomas George to affect that outcome,” Mr Murphy said.

While some are pleased with this result some are still disappointed the villages were not listed as well.

"I am aware that some councillors and members of the community were also seeking indications to the villages, however the RMS hasn't been able to deliver on that outcome,” Mr Murphy said.

"However the request that was made formally to the RMS was to seek recognition of the fact that you could access Lismore via the Hinterland Way and that we needed a sign at Ewingsdale to that affect and we have that.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore lismore city council northern rivers pacific highway roads and maritime services thomas george

Bodyboarder freaks out on camera as "shark" turns up

Bodyboarder freaks out on camera as "shark" turns up

A BODYBOARDER has filmed the hilarious reaction he had when he mistook a dolphin for a shark after a fin suddenly popped up in front of him at Ballina.

Extra police patrols after alleged assault near nudist beach

A man has been arrested after indecently assaulting a tourist near the Tyagarah nudist beach.

Foreign woman, 28, allegedly fought off the man

Police try to take Life out of illegal 'doof party'

Police have warned revellers to avoid an illegal doof party planned for this weekend west of Casino.

'Ample resources', specialist police to be deployed in region's west

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

CRAZY FUN: Monkey Monkey Shake Shake is a music and artistic endeavour by Byron Shire residents Sheldon Lieberman and Sem Han. Lone Goat Gallery will host Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, a band that combines music, performance, costume, dance, art, comedy, animation and film, creating their own irresistible mythology, characters and genre-defying world. During their four-week season, the band will present an installation, video and documentaries, workshop and live performances, turning the Lone Goat Gallery into a functioning live residency and studio. On any day, visitors might encounter the artists at work, rehearsing, recording, creating new works, or in their absence, the evolving residue and outcome of their activity. Monkey Monkey Shake Shake have performed at Splendour in the Grass in 2016 and 2017, Brisbane Powerhouse, AGI Global Design Conference, and at numerous streets, beaches, train stations and art galleries. At the Lone Goat Gallery, cnr Lawson and Middleton Sts, Byron Bay, from tomorrow, 4pm.

From square dancing in Lismore to karaoke in Mullum

Local Partners

Get down to earth on the 2017 Mud Trail

ONCE a year, as part of The Australian Ceramics Association's Open Studios, ceramic artists open their spaces to the public for one weekend only.

Women bowling over the men at Masters Games

Women bowing over the men at Masters Games. From left, Melinda Clark, Bob Johnson and Julie Carrall.

Female registrations vastly outnumbering the men's for Masters Games

Scottish star brings folk country hits back

POPULAR PERFORMER: Scotland's legendary singer-songwriter Isla Grant, returns to town.

Isla Grant is coming to Lismore

Artistic collective insanity in Mullumbimby

ONE-OFF ART: Byron Shire artist Doni Raven is set to offer a new show in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Doni Raven brings his latest art event to Mullumbimby

Disney hits in film mini-festival

UNDER THE SEA: Ariel, Flounder and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.

A mermaid a very sleepy princess, and a lass with a midnight curfew.

Comedy hits coming to 'hipsterise' your Youtube channel

GET your leggings (and meggins) ready: The Active Wear ladies and the Bondi Hipsters are coming to visit.

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

Lismore set to host 200 arts industry delegates

FOCUSED: Indigenous singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Avery, aka Blakboi, will perform at Artstate Lismore.

Massive event to showcase local talent

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

REPORT: Property prices are hot across Lismore

HOT PROPERTY: House prices in the city of Lismore have seen strong growth over the past 12 months to May 2017.

Home prices up in the 2480 postcode

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week