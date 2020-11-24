Finally, relief from the heat, maybe even a drop or two

DOGGONE HOT: You know when your pooch steals your sunglasses and does not want to surrender them it's too darned hot. Photo: Alison Paterson

AFTER the recent heatwave across the Northern Rivers, a welcome cool change has swept through part of the region.

Monday’s hot and windy conditions saw firefighters on standby as a total fire ban was declared.

So grab your brolly – but don't break out the beanie and ugg boots just yet.

Although the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting welcome relief with temperatures up to 10 degrees less than on Monday, there’s also a very welcome medium (or in BOM terms 60 per cent) chance of showers.

For Lismore the BOM said Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with medium chance of showers plus the additional excitement of a possible thunderstorm this morning.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then tending south-easterly in the middle of the day.

BOM predicts a shower or two for:

Tweed Heads – 29

Lismore – 27

Byron Bay – 26

Ballina – 26

Evans Head – 27

Yamba – 25

And BOM reckons there’s the chance of a storm at. Murwillumbah – 30.