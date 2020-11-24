Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
DOGGONE HOT: You know when your pooch steals your sunglasses and does not want to surrender them it's too darned hot. Photo: Alison Paterson
DOGGONE HOT: You know when your pooch steals your sunglasses and does not want to surrender them it's too darned hot. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Finally, relief from the heat, maybe even a drop or two

Alison Paterson
24th Nov 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER the recent heatwave across the Northern Rivers, a welcome cool change has swept through part of the region.

Monday’s hot and windy conditions saw firefighters on standby as a total fire ban was declared.

So grab your brolly – but don't break out the beanie and ugg boots just yet.

Although the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting welcome relief with temperatures up to 10 degrees less than on Monday, there’s also a very welcome medium (or in BOM terms 60 per cent) chance of showers.

For Lismore the BOM said Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with medium chance of showers plus the additional excitement of a possible thunderstorm this morning.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the morning then tending south-easterly in the middle of the day.

BOM predicts a shower or two for:

Tweed Heads – 29

Lismore – 27

Byron Bay – 26

Ballina – 26

Evans Head – 27

Yamba – 25

And BOM reckons there’s the chance of a storm at. Murwillumbah – 30.

lismore northern rivers weather weather
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolies floodgates open, Ballina accepts Melbourne flights

        Premium Content Schoolies floodgates open, Ballina accepts Melbourne flights

        News BIGGER jets mean more passengers funnelling into the state’s second busiest airport.

        Road crash rescue heroes up to speed on modern vehicles

        Premium Content Road crash rescue heroes up to speed on modern vehicles

        News Crews are training to keep up to date with vehicle technology

        Contractor fined for illegal renovations at holiday home

        Premium Content Contractor fined for illegal renovations at holiday home

        News The East Ballina property was renovated without permission in 2019

        Grand plan to get tourists back to the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Grand plan to get tourists back to the Northern Rivers

        News Councils, businesses and stakeholders are banding together