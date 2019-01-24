Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There were a lot of lightning strikes around the Northern Rivers on January 23.
There were a lot of lightning strikes around the Northern Rivers on January 23. Lightningmaps.org
News

2,066 lightning strikes but just 3mm of rain

24th Jan 2019 6:41 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM

IT WASN'T much, but some parts of the Northern Rivers got a bit of rain last night when a storm hit the region after 10pm.

There was a lot of lightning as the storm rolled across the region, but it also delivered a small amount of much-needed rain.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lismore received 3.2mm overnight.

Ballina had 1.2mm, Casino and Alstonville both recorded 1mm, Evans Head had 2.8mm and Tuckurimba recorded 14mm.

At Rappville, the gauge collected 30mm of rain. 

But last night's storm was really all about the lightning.

Across the region there were 2066 lightning strikes, according to Lightningmaps.org.

Most of those were south of Lismore.

Lighting near Casino.
Lighting near Casino. Dee Hartin Photography

It was also a hot night -- the temperature didn't drop below 22C in Lismore.

That will be followed up by another hot day today, with temperatures expected to hit 32C.

BoM says it will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, most likely this afternoon.

There is also the chance of another thunderstorm.

lightning northern rivers weather rain
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FAREWELL LINDSAY: Beloved man bled orange

    FAREWELL LINDSAY: Beloved man bled orange

    News IT WAS standing-room only when the Northern Rivers emergency services community farwelled a much-loved and respected member, Lindsay William Matterson.

    RED ALERT: Warning issued over algae in Richmond River

    RED ALERT: Warning issued over algae in Richmond River

    Environment It's the second algae alert for the region this week

    Woman attacked partner because she was tired, stressed

    premium_icon Woman attacked partner because she was tired, stressed

    Crime Magistrate considered jail time for the Lismore 32-year-old