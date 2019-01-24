2,066 lightning strikes but just 3mm of rain

There were a lot of lightning strikes around the Northern Rivers on January 23.

There were a lot of lightning strikes around the Northern Rivers on January 23. Lightningmaps.org

IT WASN'T much, but some parts of the Northern Rivers got a bit of rain last night when a storm hit the region after 10pm.

There was a lot of lightning as the storm rolled across the region, but it also delivered a small amount of much-needed rain.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lismore received 3.2mm overnight.

Ballina had 1.2mm, Casino and Alstonville both recorded 1mm, Evans Head had 2.8mm and Tuckurimba recorded 14mm.

At Rappville, the gauge collected 30mm of rain.

But last night's storm was really all about the lightning.

Across the region there were 2066 lightning strikes, according to Lightningmaps.org.

Most of those were south of Lismore.

Lighting near Casino. Dee Hartin Photography

It was also a hot night -- the temperature didn't drop below 22C in Lismore.

That will be followed up by another hot day today, with temperatures expected to hit 32C.

BoM says it will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, most likely this afternoon.

There is also the chance of another thunderstorm.